France opposes EU trade deals with non-signatories of Paris accord - Loiseau

FILE PHOTO: Nathalie Loiseau, French European Affairs Minister and the head of the Renaissance (Renewal) list for the European elections attends a news conference to launch their campaign with candidates from La Republique En Marche (LREM) political party and partners in Paris, France, March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Nathalie Loiseau, leader of President Emmanuel Macron’s European election campaign, said on Thursday she opposes trade deals with countries which are not signed up to the Paris climate accord, including the United States.

“We won’t sign a deal with a country that has exited from the Paris accord,” Loiseau, who quit her job as European affairs minister this week to run for the European Parliament, said in an interview with BFM TV.

The European Commission, which negotiates trade deals on behalf of the 28 EU countries, has presented two negotiating mandates to governments for approval, one on reducing tariffs on industrial goods, the other on making it easier for companies to clear their products for sale on both sides of the Atlantic.