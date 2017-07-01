FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Tanker and cargo carrier collide in Channel, no injuries reported
July 1, 2017 / 9:54 AM / a month ago

Tanker and cargo carrier collide in Channel, no injuries reported

1 Min Read

LILLE, France, July 1 (Reuters) - A tanker and a cargo ship collided in the Channel east of the English port of Dover early Saturday morning, but no injuries or pollution were reported, regional French maritime authorities said.

The Seafrontier tanker had 27 crew members and 40,000 tonnes of hydrocarbons on board at the time of the accident at 3am (0100 GMT) in British waters while the Huayan Endeavour was not loaded but was carrying g a crew of 22, officials said.

"There are no injuries to report on either vessel. The Seafrontier is currently drifting but monitored and the Huayan Endeavour has indicated it can still navigate," the French maritime authorities said in a statement.

The Channel between Britain and France is one of the busiest shipping corridors in the world with about 500 vessels passing through per day. (Reporting by Pierre Savary; writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

