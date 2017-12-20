FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Orange boss, magnate Tapie ordered to stand trial in France -source
Sections
Featured
Stocks may hold on to their gains
Markets Weekahead
Stocks may hold on to their gains
Mideast needs two-state solution, Pope says in Christmas message
CHRISTMAS
Mideast needs two-state solution, Pope says in Christmas message
China calls for constructive efforts to ease Korean tensions
ASIA
China calls for constructive efforts to ease Korean tensions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
December 20, 2017 / 10:44 AM / 6 days ago

Orange boss, magnate Tapie ordered to stand trial in France -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 20 (Reuters) - French businessman Bernard Tapie and Stephane Richard, the head of telecoms company Orange, are being ordered to stand trial over a disputed financial award the state made to Tapie when Richard held a senior government post, a judicial source said.

The trial concerns six people in all, the source said. Richard was chief of staff to then finance minister Christine Lagarde at the time the award was granted. Lagarde is now head of the Washington-based International Monetary Fund. (Reporting Sophie Louet, Writing by Brian Love; editing by Luke Baker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.