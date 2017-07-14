FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Marching band treats Trump to "Get Lucky" at Bastille parade
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
July 14, 2017 / 3:52 PM / a month ago

Marching band treats Trump to "Get Lucky" at Bastille parade

French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron, U.S. President Donald Trump, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and French Defence Minister Florence Parly watch a joint army band during the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, France, July 14, 2017.Christophe Archambault/Pool

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - A French military band shared the spirit of trans-Atlantic co-operation during Donald Trump's visit to Paris on Friday by playing "Get Lucky", a collaboration between French electro-pop duo Daft Punk and American singer Pharrell Williams.

Trump appeared unmoved by the jaunty song, played by musicians who marched left-and-right and even backwards in front of the presidential podium, while his host, French President Emmanuel Macron, seated next to him, smiled.

Earlier, soldiers of both countries marched down the Champs-Elysees together during annual Bastille Day celebrations, in a ceremony marking the friendship of the two nations.

Lightening the tone towards the end of the event, France's Republican Guard band followed "Get Lucky" with another Daft Punk hit, "One More Time".

Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

