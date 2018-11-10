World News
November 10, 2018 / 1:06 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Macron, Trump want more details on Khashoggi killing - French source

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron shake hands during a meeting at Elysee presidential palace, as part of the commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War, in Paris, France, November 10, 2018. Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and France’s Emmanuel Macron agreed on Saturday that the Saudi authorities needed to shed full light on the murder in Turkey last month of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a French presidency source said.

The two leaders also agreed that the Khashoggi affair should not be allowed to cause further destabilisation in the Middle East and that it could create an opportunity to find a political resolution to the war in Yemen, according to the official.

Saudi Arabia, which has faces global criticism and potential sanctions over the murder of Khashoggi in its consulate in Istanbul, leads a coalition battling Houthi insurgents in Yemen.

Reporting by Michel Rose; writing by Richard Lough; editing by Luke Baker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.