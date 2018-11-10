Macron, Trump want more details on Khashoggi killing - French source

U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron shake hands during a meeting at Elysee presidential palace, as part of the commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War, in Paris, France, November 10, 2018. Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and France’s Emmanuel Macron agreed on Saturday that the Saudi authorities needed to shed full light on the murder in Turkey last month of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a French presidency source said.

The two leaders also agreed that the Khashoggi affair should not be allowed to cause further destabilisation in the Middle East and that it could create an opportunity to find a political resolution to the war in Yemen, according to the official.

Saudi Arabia, which has faces global criticism and potential sanctions over the murder of Khashoggi in its consulate in Istanbul, leads a coalition battling Houthi insurgents in Yemen.