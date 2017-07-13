Trump says "something could happen" with regard to Paris climate accord

PARIS, July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday appeared to hold the door open to a change of position on the 2015 Paris climate change agreement which he pulled the United States out of earlier this year.

"Something could happen with respect to the Paris accords lets see what happens, but we will talk about that over the coming period of time and if it happens that will be wonderful and if it doesn't that'll be OK too," he told reporters in Paris.

Trump was on a visit to France for Bastille Day celebrations and made the statement in answer to a question at a joint news conference alongside his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron. (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Michel Rose)