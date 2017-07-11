FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 11, 2017 / 8:19 PM / a month ago

Trump, France's Macron to discuss Syria and terrorism during Paris visit

U.S. President Donald Trump looks at French President Emmanuel Macron before a family photo.Carlos Barria

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will discuss Syria and counterterrorism when he meets with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris later this week, a White House official said on Tuesday.

Trump was invited to France to celebrate July 14 Bastille Day festivities. During his trip, Trump and Macron will also hold a bilateral meeting and participate in a joint news conference.

"I would characterize the relationship between the two of them as being very positive," the White House official said. "There are some issues where we see the world a little bit differently, but many issues where we see the world more or less the same."

Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

