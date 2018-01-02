FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IT failure at Frankfurt airport could disrupt flights
January 2, 2018 / 10:15 AM / in a day

IT failure at Frankfurt airport could disrupt flights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - An IT failure at Frankfurt airport could disrupt flights and result in cancellations on Tuesday, owner and operator Fraport said on its website.

A Fraport spokesman said that only a few flights were affected so far but did not provide an exact number. It was unclear how long it would take to fix the problem, he said, adding that Fraport’s IT specialists had ruled out a cyber attack.

Frankfurt airport is Europe’s fourth-largest, handling more than 60 million passengers in 2016. It has an average of almost 1,300 take-offs and landings per day.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Tom Sims; Editing by David Goodman

