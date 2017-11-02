FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fraport says easyJet granted slots at Frankfurt
November 2, 2017 / 11:10 AM / a day ago

Fraport says easyJet granted slots at Frankfurt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 2 (Reuters) - British budget carrier easyJet has been granted slots at Frankfurt airport, Germany’s largest hub, though it is not clear when it will start flying, airport operator Fraport said on Thursday.

EasyJet does not currently fly to Frankfurt but is expanding in Germany by taking over part of insolvent Air Berlin’s operations at Berlin Tegel airport.

Fraport Chief Executive Stefan Schulte said he expected easyJet would use the slots for Frankfurt-Berlin flights, which was one of Air Berlin’s busiest routes. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

