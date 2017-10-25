FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Freeport reports bigger third-quarter profit
Sections
Featured
Doms of Varanasi make a living among the dead
INDIA INSIGHT
Doms of Varanasi make a living among the dead
Global growth? Sure. But still not much inflation pressure
Reuters Poll
Global growth? Sure. But still not much inflation pressure
Japan's automakers tuning up to rekindle youthful passion for cars
Autos
Japan's automakers tuning up to rekindle youthful passion for cars
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 25, 2017 / 12:16 PM / in a day

Freeport reports bigger third-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world’s second largest publicly-listed copper miner by valuation, reported an increase in third-quarter adjusted profits on Wednesday, buoyed by a big jump in copper prices.

The Arizona-based company also said it was encouraged by continued progress in negotiations with Indonesia to secure a new permit for its Grasberg copper and gold mine. The company has not announced any developments on a framework agreement since it was announced in late August.

For the three month period to end September, Freeport reported an adjusted profit of $492 million, or 34 cents a share, compared to an adjusted profit of $178 million, or 13 cents a share in the same period last year. (Reporting by Susan Taylor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.