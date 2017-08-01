FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2017 / 5:23 AM / 4 days ago

Dialysis provider FMC's Q2 profit edges up 2 pct as costs weigh

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Fresenius Medical Care , the world's largest provider of kidney dialysis, posted a 2 percent gain in quarterly operating profit, missing consensus, as growth in the number of dialysis patients was offset by higher personnel expenses and other costs.

Second-quarter earnings before interest and tax came in at 583 million euros ($690 million), below the average estimate of 611 million euros from a Reuters poll of analysts.

The group still expects 2017 adjusted net income to increase by 7-9 percent at constant currencies.

$1 = 0.8453 euros Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan

