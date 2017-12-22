FMC sees 200 mln euro book gain from U.S. tax reform

FRANKFURT, Dec 22 (Reuters) - German dialysis provider Fresenius Medical Care said late on Friday a U.S. tax reform would lead to a one-time book gain of around 200 million euros ($237 million) affecting its 2017 net earnings.

It said it would detail further effects of the tax reform when it provides 2018 guidance on Feb. 27.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed off on a $1.5 trillion tax overhaul on Friday, which slashes the corporate rate from 35 percent to 21 percent. ($1 = 0.8435 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by David Evans)