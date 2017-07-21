FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 days ago
Fresenius poaches Telefonica Deutschland CFO Rachel Empey
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 21, 2017 / 6:31 AM / 20 days ago

Fresenius poaches Telefonica Deutschland CFO Rachel Empey

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 21 (Reuters) - Fresenius named Rachel Empey as its chief financial officer on Friday, poaching her from Telefonica Deutschland.

Empey will start the role on Aug. 1, Fresenius said.

The move had been reported by a German magazine in April, but it was unclear when Empey would be released from her job at Telefonica Deutschland, which had at the time just lost its CEO to Lufthansa's Eurowings unit.

Telefonica Deutschland late on Thursday said Empey would be replaced by Markus Rolle and it announced other new board members to drive its transformation. It also confirmed its 2017 outlook. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.