Fresenius adj EBIT up 11 pct on hospitals, drugs
#Regulatory News
November 2, 2017 / 6:29 AM / 2 days ago

Fresenius adj EBIT up 11 pct on hospitals, drugs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 2 (Reuters) - German healthcare group Fresenius said third-quarter adjusted net income gained 11 percent on higher drug sales and helped by the addition of Spanish hospitals chain Quironsalud.

Quarterly net income adjusted for one-offs rose to 423 million euros ($493 million), slightly below the average estimate of 431 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

For 2017, it still expects adjusted net income to grow by 19 to 21 percent, excluding the effect of currency swings.

Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius SE’s separately listed kidney dialysis business, reported third-quarter earnings before interest and tax was flat at 609 million euros, held back by disruptions due to hurricanes in the United States and slightly below the analyst consensus.

$1 = 0.8581 euros Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
