Fresenius sees book gain of 90 mln euros from U.S. tax reform in 2017
December 22, 2017 / 9:03 PM / 3 days ago

Fresenius sees book gain of 90 mln euros from U.S. tax reform in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 22 (Reuters) - German healthcare group Fresenius said late on Friday a U.S. tax reform would lead to a one-time book gain of around 90 million euros ($107 million) affecting its 2017 net income.

Of that sum, around 30 million euros are attributable to Fresenius Kabi and around 60 million to dialysis provider Fresenius Medical Care, which is 31 percent-owned by Fresenius.

Fresenius said it would provide 2018 guidance, including details on recurring effects resulting from the U.S. tax reform, on Feb. 27.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed off on a $1.5 trillion tax overhaul on Friday, which slashes the corporate rate from 35 percent to 21 percent.

$1 = 0.8434 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
