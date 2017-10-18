FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel's Frutarom agrees to buy 60 pct of Thai flavours firm
Sections
Featured
Excess liquidity creating room for more speculation
Markets Weekahead
Excess liquidity creating room for more speculation
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Bollywood
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Spain to trigger suspension of autonomy
Catalonia crisis
Spain to trigger suspension of autonomy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 18, 2017 / 10:39 AM / in 4 days

Israel's Frutarom agrees to buy 60 pct of Thai flavours firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Oct 18 (Reuters) -

* Israeli flavours and fine ingredients maker Frutarom said on Wednesday it agreed to buy 60 percent of Thai flavours firm The Mighty Co for 393 million baht ($12 million).

* Frutarom will initially acquire 49 percent of Mighty and subject to a number of conditions and regulatory approvals in Thailand, will raise its holdings to 60 percent.

* Mighty’s sales in the 12 months ended August 2017 totalled 500 million baht after having registered average annual growth of 12 percent over the past four years.

* This is Frutarom’s eighth acquisition this year.

* ($1 = 33.1100 baht) (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.