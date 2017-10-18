Israel's Frutarom agrees to buy 60 pct of Thai flavours firm

TEL AVIV, Oct 18 (Reuters) -

* Israeli flavours and fine ingredients maker Frutarom said on Wednesday it agreed to buy 60 percent of Thai flavours firm The Mighty Co for 393 million baht ($12 million).

* Frutarom will initially acquire 49 percent of Mighty and subject to a number of conditions and regulatory approvals in Thailand, will raise its holdings to 60 percent.

* Mighty’s sales in the 12 months ended August 2017 totalled 500 million baht after having registered average annual growth of 12 percent over the past four years.

* This is Frutarom’s eighth acquisition this year.

* ($1 = 33.1100 baht)