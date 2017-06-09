FTSE futures rise as sterling slumps on UK election upset - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

** FTSE 100 futures up 0.8 pct, European futures little changed

** Sterling slumps over 2 pct, a boost to exporter-heavy FTSE 100

** UK stock winners and losers to be driven by currency

** Election result set to hit British banks - Bernstein

** UK utilities could see support as severe regulation less likely

** UBS Wealth Management sees another election "sooner rather than later" (Reporting by Helen Reid)