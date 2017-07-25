FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2017 / 3:17 PM / 12 days ago

FTSE Russell says majority support voting rights for index inclusion

1 Min Read

BOSTON, July 25 (Reuters) - Index provider FTSE Russell said on Tuesday that a majority of investors it surveyed supported its suggestion that companies should offer at least some voting rights in order to be included in its stock indexes.

FTSE Russell, part of the London Stock Exchange Group, said in a report posted on its website that respondents to the survey, which included asset managers and other stakeholders, offered comments on whether to include a voting rights threshold and if so, at what level.

FTSE Russell began the survey after concerns were raised about the initial public offering of Snapchat parent Snap Inc , which lacked voting rights, and said it will give a detailed outline of its proposed approach in coming weeks. (Reporting by Ross Kerber)

