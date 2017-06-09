FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 9, 2017 / 3:29 AM / 2 months ago

Fujifilm shares fall after media reports accounting problem found in Australia, Japan

2 Min Read

A visitor looks at Fujifilm's digital cameras at the Camera & Photo Imaging Show 2013 in Yokohama, south of Tokyo January 31, 2013.Yuya Shino/Files

TOKYO (Reuters) - Fujifilm Holding's Corp's shares fell more than 4 percent on Friday after a media report said accounting irregularities had spread to its Australian unit and to Japan.

By 0230 GMT, Fujifilm shares were trading 3.6 percent lower at a 7-month low of 3,983 yen.

Accounting problems have been found at Fuji Xerox Australia and in Japan, the business daily Nikkei said citing a source.

Losses could reach 30 billion yen to 50 billion yen ($272 million to $453 million), Nikkei added.

The report was not based on an announcement by the company, Fujifilm said in statement issued through the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Fujifilm had previously postponed its earnings announcement for the year ended March due to an accounting probe into questionable practice at Fuji Xerox New Zealand Ltd. nL3N1HS3FL

The panel, made up of outside accountants and lawyers, will report its findings to the company on Saturday, Fujifilm said.

The company said it plans to announce the findings along with the delayed earnings release on June 12.

($1 = 110.3200 yen)

Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Kim Coghill

