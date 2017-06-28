FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 28, 2017 / 4:54 AM / a month ago

Fujifilm seeks to delay financial report filing deadline to July 31

1 Min Read

Fujifilm's company logos are seen at its exhibition hall nearby the headquarters of Fujifilm Holdings Corp in Tokyo, Japan June 12, 2017.Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp said on Wednesday it was seeking regulatory approval to delay the deadline for filing its financial report to July 31.

The company had been due to file the report on Friday.

Earlier this month a third-party investigation found staff and management at its units in New Zealand and Australia had been financially incentivised to book sales earlier than standard practice, artificially bumping up income.

Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

