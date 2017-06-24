Verde sees value in some Brazil debt

SAO PAULO, June 24 (Reuters) - Verde Asset Management SA, which oversees Brazil's largest hedge fund, sees a potential for strong returns from local inflation-linked debt of shorter maturities as interest rates possibly decline further.

Chief Executive Officer Luis Stuhlberger said at an event sponsored by XP Investimentos that congressional passage of a labor reform is possible, and key for reducing costs at companies. Verde oversaw about 32 billion reais in assets at the end of May. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira)