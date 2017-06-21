FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gundlach says flatter Treasury yield curve could become a concern
June 21, 2017

Gundlach says flatter Treasury yield curve could become a concern

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening could become a concern for economic growth when two-year and three-year Treasury note yields are about the same, and the price per barrel of WTI crude oil falls into the $30s, said Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive at DoubleLine Capital, on Wednesday.

The slope of the yield curve has been flattening, with short-term rates rising faster than longer-bond yields. This typically happens when monetary policy is tightened. "There's no hard data that you could point to that signals recession," Gundlach said in a telephone interview. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chris Reese)

