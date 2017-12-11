FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fidelity fund keeps $2 bln mandate in New York after manager's departure
December 11, 2017 / 9:41 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Fidelity fund keeps $2 bln mandate in New York after manager's departure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - A popular Fidelity Investments tech fund, whose manager left the company after being accused of sexual harassment, has retained a mandate to manage more than $2 billion for a New York state retirement plan.

The New York State Deferred Compensation Plan agreed to keep the Fidelity Over the Counter Portfolio as one of its top investment options, said David Fischer, executive director of the board that oversees a plan with about $21 billion in assets. Fischer said on Monday the selection of the Fidelity fund is still subject to negotiation. (Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Chris Reese)

