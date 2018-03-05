Factbox: Market sell-off shows increased risk in Fidelity funds

(Reuters) - Fidelity’s target-date fund franchise, the Freedom Funds, have performed better than most rivals since a strategy overhaul in 2014 ramped up risk to improve performance.
But the increased volatility for retirement investors was on display during a recent market sell-off, between Jan. 26 and Feb. 8, that sent stock prices down. During that period, Freedom Funds for older savers - those nearest to retirement - substantially underperformed their target-date peers.
Fidelity funds for younger savers generally did better, relative to competitors.
