FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Market Jockey
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Financials
February 7, 2018 / 5:39 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Fidelity hires ex-AllianceBernstein exec to run global asset allocation division

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Fidelity Investments said on Wednesday it hired a former AllianceBernstein executive to run its $440 billion global asset allocation division.

Vadim Zlotnikov joins Boston-based Fidelity from AllianceBernstein, where he was serving as chief market strategist. Zlotnikov will oversee a division that includes the Freedom Funds, which are Fidelity’s flagship retirement fund franchise. He will report directly to Charlie Morrison, Fidelity’s head of asset management, the company said.

Reporting By Tim McLaughlin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.