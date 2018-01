NEW YORK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Dan Ivascyn, group chief investment officer at Pimco, said Wednesday that Pacific Investment Management Co would consider adding U.S. Treasuries on further weakness in the bond market.

Ivascyn said shorter-dated U.S. Treasuries are “looking more interesting at these levels” and added that Pimco “prefers (the) front end” of the U.S. Treasury yield curve. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan)