March 20, 2018 / 7:03 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

G20 talks on trade 'constructive,' no concern of trade war - Argentina

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Discussions on international trade between the financial leaders of the world’s 20 biggest economies gathered in Buenos Aires this week had a “constructive spirit,” Argentine central bank Governor Federico Sturzenegger said on Tuesday.

Argentina's Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne (R) speaks next to Argentina's Central Bank President Federico Sturzenegger during a news conference at the G20 Meeting of Finance Ministers in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

At a press conference closing the two-day G20 meeting, Argentine Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne said delegates spoke in general terms on trade, and did not give the sense the world was heading toward a trade war. Planned U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminium imports were not directly addressed, he said.

Reporting by Luc Cohen and Mitra Taj; Editing by Andrea Ricci

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
