UK parliament must back my Brexit deal to ensure certainty, says PM May

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May addresses the media during the G20 Leaders Summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 1, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Saturday that parliament approving her Brexit deal on Dec. 11 will ensure certainty for the country for the future.

“I will be talking with members of Parliament ... and explaining why passing this deal in the vote that will take place in the House of Commons will take us to certainty for the future, and that failure to do that would only lead to uncertainty,” May said after the G20 summit closed in Buenos Aires.

May said the summit had given her the opportunity to update leaders on the Brexit deal. She added that international firms based in the UK will benefit from the deal, and that other world leaders said they were keen to sign trade deals with the UK as soon as possible.