November 27, 2018 / 7:13 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Trump will meet leaders of Russia, Japan, Germany, Argentina at G20-White House

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally for Republican U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith in Tupelo, Mississippi, U.S. November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will have bilateral meetings with the leaders of Argentina, Russia, Japan and Germany when he and the American delegation go to Argentina for the Group of 20 summit later this week, a White House spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Trump is also expected to meet separately with China’s Xi Jinping for the first time since the world’s two largest economies imposed tariffs on each other’s imports.

