July 28, 2018 / 6:33 PM / Updated 38 minutes ago

U.S. farmers could receive cash from Trump aid plan by Sept: Perdue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - U.S. farmers could receive cash payments from a planned $12 billion aid package as soon as late September, United States Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue told Reuters on Saturday.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue is seen after posing for the official photo at the G20 Meeting of Agriculture Ministers at San Martin Palace in Buenos Aires, Argentina, July 27, 2018. REUTERS/Martin Acosta

Perdue said in an interview on the sidelines of the G20 meeting of agriculture ministers in Buenos Aires that the plan would include between $7 billion and $8 billion in direct cash relief.

The aid plan, a response to retaliatory trade measures on U.S. farm exports, is intended only for the 2018 crop cycle, he said.

Reporting by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Sandra Maler

