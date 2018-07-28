FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 28, 2018 / 5:18 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

G20 agriculture ministers express concern about 'protectionist' measures: communique

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Agriculture ministers from the G20 countries said they were concerned about the increasing use of protectionist non-tariff trade measures inconsistent with World Trade Organization (WTO) rules, according to a communique released on Saturday.

G20 Agriculture Ministers is seen at an visit at the 132th annual Argentine Rural Society's Palermo livestock and agriculture camp exhibition in Buenos Aires, Argentina, July 28, 2018.REUTERS/Martin Acosta

The ministers, in Buenos Aires for the G20 meeting of agriculture ministers, said they had affirmed their commitment to refrain from adopting unnecessary obstacles to international trade, and affirmed their rights and obligations under WTO agreements.

Reporting by Scott Squires and Luc Cohen; editing by Diane Craft

