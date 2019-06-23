China's President Xi to attend G20 summit from June 27-29 -Xinhua

FILE PHOTO: Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping walk after Lam took her oath, during the 20th anniversary of the city's handover from British to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong, China, July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s President Xi Jinping will attend the G20 summit in Japan next week, state-run Xinhua news agency said on Sunday, giving the first official confirmation of his attendance at a gathering where he is expected to meet U.S. President Donald Trump.

The G20 summit will be held in the city of Osaka on June 27-29. Xinhua did not give further details.

Xi’s meeting with Trump could be pivotal to getting negotiations back on track to de-escalate the U.S.-China trade war.