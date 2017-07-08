FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
G20 communique agreed apart from wrinkle on climate - EU officials
July 8, 2017 / 9:56 AM / a month ago

G20 communique agreed apart from wrinkle on climate - EU officials

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron meet during the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany July 8, 2017.Philippe Wojazer

HAMBURG (Reuters) - Negotiators from the Group of 20 economies have agreed the outlines of a communique at their summit in Hamburg but have one outstanding issue to resolve on climate, EU officials said, adding that they were confident this would be resolved on Saturday.

"The outcome is good. We have a communique," one EU official said. "There is just one outstanding issue on climate."

He said the G20 statement included a commitment to "fight protectionism". The section that still needs to be resolved by the leaders relates to the U.S. insistence that there be a reference to fossil fuels, the official said.

Reporting by Noah Barkin and Paul Carrel

