a month ago
G20 leaders to address taxation of digital economy - Schaeuble on ZDF
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
#Top News
July 6, 2017 / 9:18 PM / a month ago

G20 leaders to address taxation of digital economy - Schaeuble on ZDF

1 Min Read

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, July 5, 2017.Axel Schmidt

BERLIN (Reuters) - Leaders from the 20 leading global economies will discuss taxation of the digital economy at their meetings in Hamburg on Friday and Saturday, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told German broadcaster ZDF on Thursday.

He said the issue was unlikely to be resolved at the Hamburg summit but officials would review an interim report at the fall meetings of the International Monetary Fund and discussions would continue in 2018.

Schaeuble said G20 countries had made progress on the issue of money laundering and tax evasion, with new regulations sharply reducing the number of countries still on a black list of non-cooperative tax oases.

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Bill Trott

