French President Emmanuel Macron (2ndR) introduces his wife French President's wife Brigitte Macron (L) to China's President Xi Jinping (R) and his wife Peng Liyuan (2ndR) after a family photo of the participants of the G20 summit and their spouses prior a concert at the Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg, northern Germany, on July 7, 2017.

LUDOVIC MARIN/Pool