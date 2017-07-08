FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Putin says has established working relationship with Trump
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Naidu elected vice president in another boost for Modi
Top news
Naidu elected vice president in another boost for Modi
Gatlin stuns Bolt to win 100m world title
World Athletics Championships
Gatlin stuns Bolt to win 100m world title
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 8, 2017 / 2:48 PM / a month ago

Putin says has established working relationship with Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017.Carlos Barria

1 Min Read

HAMBURG (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday he had established a working relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump and thought there were grounds to believe at least partial cooperation with Washington could be achieved.

Putin, speaking at a news conference at the G20 summit in Hamburg, said he felt Trump had accepted Putin's assertions that Moscow had not interfered in the U.S. presidential election last year, but that it was best to ask Trump what his views on that were.

He said the two leaders at their meeting had agreed to work together on cyber security and said he thought Trump in reality was a different person from the one seen on TV.

Reporting by Denis Dyomkin in Hamburg and Vladimir Soldatkin and Christian Lowe in Moscow; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Janet Lawrence

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.