Putin says Trump quizzed him on U.S. election meddling

MOSCOW, July 8 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday Donald Trump, his U.S. counterpart, had asked him detailed questions regarding allegations that Moscow had interfered in last year's U.S. election.

Putin, speaking at a news conference in Hamburg at the G20 summit, said he had tried to give Trump detailed answers which he said seemed to satisfy the U.S. president. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin in Hamburg and Vladimir Soldatkin/Christian Lowe in Moscow; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Janet Lawrence)