a month ago
Merkel, Turkey's Erdogan to hold talks on sidelines of G20
#World News
July 5, 2017 / 11:41 AM / a month ago

Merkel, Turkey's Erdogan to hold talks on sidelines of G20

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, February 2, 2017. Kayhan Ozer/Presidential Palace/Handout viaFiles

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel will hold talks with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of a summit of G20 leading economies starting on Friday in the German port of Hamburg, her spokesman said on Wednesday.

Relations between the NATO partners have soured in the last few months. On Tuesday, Turkey condemned as incitement to violence an art installation in front of the German chancellery that portrayed Erdogan as a dictator.

The spokesman also said Merkel would discuss the Ukraine crisis with French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Paul Carrel

