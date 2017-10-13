FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IMF urges euro zone to use economic rebound to tackle problems
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Toxic firecracker haze darkens Delhi after festival of lights
Pollution
Toxic firecracker haze darkens Delhi after festival of lights
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
October 13, 2017 / 2:45 PM / in 8 days

IMF urges euro zone to use economic rebound to tackle problems

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The euro zone should use its “robust” economic rebound to tackle reforms that are politically difficult to push through, Poul Thomsen, the head of the International Monetary Fund’s European Department, said on Friday.

A security personnel stands next to International Monetary Fund logo at IMF headquarters in Washington, U.S., April 19, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

The European Commission expects the gross domestic product of the 19 countries sharing the single currency to grow 1.7 percent this year and 1.8 percent in 2018. The IMF expects growth of 2.1 percent this year and 1.9 percent in 2018.

“The key challenge facing policy-makers is to take advantage of the robust recovery to take measures that are politically difficult,” Thomsen said in a press conference at the IMF and World Bank fall meetings in Washington.

“This is the time for authorities in countries that need to build fiscal space to do so. This is the time for regulators in countries where banks need to clean their balance sheets to start doing so,” he said.

“And this is the time for countries that need to make structural reforms to boost productivity to start doing so. If not now, when?” Thomsen said.

Thomsen did not name any countries.

Italy, however, is struggling with low growth, high public debt and a high level of non-performing loans in its banking system, while France needs to make its labour market more flexible and Spain has to tackle high unemployment. Germany, the powerhouse of the euro zone, needs to boost investment.

Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.