IMF not asking Greece for more fiscal measures

WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund is not asking Greece to take any additional fiscal measures under the bailout programme, the head of the IMF’s European Department Poul Thomsen told a news briefing.

“I do not see any need for additional fiscal measures in Greece,” Thomsen said, adding the critical issue for Greece was debt and that the IMF was hoping to reach an agreement with euro zone governments on Greek debt relief soon. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski and Balazs Koranyi)