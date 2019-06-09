BOJ Kuroda: G20 reaffirms commitment to use all tools to fight risks

Haruhiko Kuroda, governor of the Bank of Japan (BOJ), and Taro Aso, Japan's deputy prime minister and finance minister, attend a family photo session of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Fukuoka, Japan June 9, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

FUKUOKA, Japan (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Sunday the Group of 20 finance leaders reaffirmed their commitment to use all policy tools if risks to their economies materialise.

But there was no discussion on what specific measures the G20 countries should take, as that would depend on economic conditions of each member, Kuroda told a news conference after a meeting of the group’s finance ministers and central bank governors in Fukuoka, southern Japan.