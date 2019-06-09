Bundesbank's Weidmann: U.S.-China row may reduce world trade by 1%

German Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann presents the annual 2018 report in Frankfurt, Germany, February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

FUKUOKA, Japan (Reuters) - A trade dispute between the United States and China could reduce global trade by 1% in the medium term, Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said on Sunday.

“The world economy is suffering a lot from the uncertainty,” Weidmann said after a meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors, adding Germany’s economy may shrink slightly in the second quarter but no stimulus was needed.