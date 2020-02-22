Japan finance minister: G20 generally agrees on need to coordinate over coronavirus

RIYADH (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that Group of 20 nations generally agreed on the need to coordinate in responding to the new coronavirus that emerged in China and has spread globally.

Aso said he did not believe that risks to Japan’s economy have heightened dramatically but declined comment on recent weakness in the yen.

He said almost all the G20 finance leaders gathered in Saudi Arabia on Saturday had mentioned risk from the new coronavirus, which has led to massive business disruptions in China that are starting to spill over into the global economy.

China’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia represented Beijing at the meeting, Aso said.