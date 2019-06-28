China's Xi, Germany's Merkel agree Iran issue should be resolved peacefully: Xinhua

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks to China's President Xi Jinping and Russia's President Vladimir Putin during a family photo session in front of Osaka Castle at the G-20 summit, in Osaka, Japan June 28, 2019 Tomohiro Ohsumi/Pool via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping and German Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed the Iran nuclear issue should be resolved peacefully and that further escalation of tension should be avoided, China’s official Xinhua news agency said on Friday.

Xi and Merkel met on the sidelines of a Group of 20 leaders’ meeting in Japan, the report said, adding that Xi told Merkel German companies were welcome to continue investing in China.