G20 countries' leaders, including Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, attend the leaders' dinner at Osaka Geihinkan in Osaka, Japan, June 28, 2019. G20 Osaka Summit Photo/Handout via Reuters

OSAKA (Reuters) - Group of 20 leaders will forgo including in its communique a phrase calling for the need to resist protectionism when they conclude their two-day meeting in Osaka, western Japan, on Saturday, the Nikkei newspaper reported.

Instead, the G20 heads are seeking to reach an agreement to mention in the communique the importance of promoting a free, fair and non-discriminatory trade system, the economic daily reported on Saturday.