U.S. President Donald Trump, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser John Bolton and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a working dinner after the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 1, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Files

GENEVA (Reuters) - World leaders meeting in Japan next week must take real action on trade and not simply renew their call for easing of trade tensions, World Trade Organization Director-General Roberto Azevedo told reporters on Thursday.

A meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 Osaka summit would be “a welcome sign”, Azevedo told the U.N. journalists’ association ACANU in Geneva.