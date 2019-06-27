Factbox: Trump plans breakneck bilateral schedule on sidelines of G20

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump plans to hold nine bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, the White House said on Wednesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he disembarks Air Force One during a refueling stop at Joint Base Elmendorf, Alaska, U.S. on his way to the G-20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, June 26, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Here are the scheduled times for Trump’s talks.

THURSDAY

Dinner meeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison

FRIDAY

8:30 a.m. (2330 GMT Thursday) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

9:15 a.m. (0015 GMT) trilateral meeting with Abe and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

9:35 a.m. (0035 GMT) Modi

10:15 a.m. (0115 GMT) German Chancellor Angela Merkel

2 p.m. (0500 GMT) Russian President Vladimir Putin

3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro

SATURDAY

8:15 a.m. (2315 GMT Friday) Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

11:30 a.m. (0230 GMT) Chinese President Xi Jinping

1:05 p.m. (0405 GMT) Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan