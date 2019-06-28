Money News
June 28, 2019 / 3:22 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Germany's Merkel says trade, Iran on agenda in Trump summit

1 Min Read

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel looks on during a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump (not pictured) at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

OSAKA (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said her summit meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday would cover a wide range of topics including trade, investments, West Africa, counter-terrorism and Iran.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) leaders’ meeting in Osaka, western Japan, Trump called Merkel a “great friend of mine” and praised trade between the two countries.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
