WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has no plans to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un when he travels to South Korea over the weekend after attending a summit of the Group of 20 leaders in Japan, a senior administration official said on Monday.

Asked by reporters whether Trump would travel to the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas during the visit, the official declined to comment on Trump’s schedule.