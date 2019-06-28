Putin invites Trump to Moscow for 2020 V-Day

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump attend a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan June 28, 2019. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin invited his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump on Friday to attend the May 9 Victory Day commemorative events in Moscow next year, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Peskov told reporters Trump reacted positively and the two leaders who met at the G20 summit in Osaka discussed arms controls, the situation in Syria, ties with China and factors restricting mutual trade between Russia and the United States.